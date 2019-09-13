Crime graphic

A crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle was reported to Killeen Police Thursday night. A social media post indicated the crash happened at the corner of East Hallmark Avenue and Trimmier Road. Police department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Friday that the crash was called in to 911 at 9:43 p.m. A police report with details about the crash was not immediately available. The condition of the bicycle rider involved is not known.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

