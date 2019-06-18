WWII service flag recognizing Bartlett soldiers to be displayed

BARTLETT — A yellowing homemade flag with 62 stars was recently found in a dusty box in a Bartlett church closet — and will be displayed at an upcoming patriotic worship service.
The 75-year-old service flag — featuring stars arranged in the shape of a cross — commemorates the men and woman from St. John Lutheran Church who served in World War II.
The special service flag sewn for the church is in remarkably fine condition, church member Ronnie Persky said.
“It proudly, and sadly, displays 62 fabric stars, still mostly unfaded despite the passage of the years since they were sewn onto the plain, now slightly yellowed background,” Persky said.
St. John Lutheran Church, 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett, designated Sunday, June 30, for a patriotic worship service starting at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Interim Pastor Becky Sogge will officiate.
The service will honor the congregation’s members who have served in the U.S. military. The service, particularly, will recognize the people from the St. John congregation who served in World War II. The 62 stars represent the lives — and the military service — of each person who left their little country church outside Bartlett to face the unknowns of an overseas war.
Of all the stars on this heirloom banner, 58 are the blue stars of men who left their homes to serve and returned home to rebuild their lives and their community.
Centered on the banner are four gold stars of the fallen, representing the young men lost to their families but remembered through history for their sacrifice.
The gold stars are for Lynwood Beyer, 19, who was killed in Germany on Nov. 8, 1944; Franklin W. Fischer, 24, killed on active duty in a plane crash in India on Aug. 5, 1945; Christian Foerster, 22, who died Aug. 7, 1943, in a Temple hospital after an operation while serving active duty in Utah; and Edgar Steglich, 35, who was killed in combat in France on July 11, 1944.
Church member Shirley Fischer, who discovered the old flag that commemorates her brother-in-law, had it cleaned, repaired and framed. The flag is displayed on the north wall in the fellowship room at the church’s Teinert Recreation Center.
The flag also recognizes the contributions of the men and one woman from the Steglich family. Agnes Blanche Steglich Walseth, who died at age 93 in Georgetown in 2010, was a Red Cross nurse who was stationed in Kodiak, Alaska.
The special service at St. John Lutheran is open to the public.
