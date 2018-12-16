Services for A.C. Harper Jr., 61, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Crawford-Bowers Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Oliver officiating. Burial will be in the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Harper died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Killeen. He was born in Hallettsville; however, he lived in the Killeen community for over 56 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Marissa Goodfellow; granddaughter Aaliyah Rose; sister Faitheleen (James) Henderson, of Waldorf, Maryland; sister Camelia Bruce, of Killeen; brother Rodney Harper, of Chicago; sister Shelia Logwood, of Killeen; niece Shatoya Milton, of Killeen; niece Shana Milton, of Austin; niece Sharise Logwood, of Indianapolis; niece Shanil Logwood, of Killeen; nephew Sam Logwood, of Indianapolis; great-nephew Deshaun Brown, of Killeen; and a host of relatives and friends.
