A memorial service for Aaron Frank Jr., 72, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Prayer Chapel in Copperas Cove. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Mr. Frank died March 3, 2019, in Copperas Cove. He was born Aug. 28, 1946 in New Orleans.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
