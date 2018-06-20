Services for Abigail Maria Landry, 70, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen, with Pastor Chad Rowe officiating.
Mrs. Landry died June 17, 2018, at a Harker Heights hospital. She was born on March 17, 1948, to Wilbert and Maxine (Watson) Augusta in New Orleans, La.
Mrs. Landry worked for City Hall in New Orleans in the accounting department from 1979 until 1985.
She also worked for Tulane University School of Medicine as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2005.
Mrs. Landry was a member of the Destiny World Outreach Center.
She loved art, writing poetry, dancing and traveling.
Mrs. Landry loved life and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wilbert Richardson; and a sister, Wanda Savage.
Mrs. Landry is survived by her husband, Bobby C. Jupiter of Killeen; two sons, Lionel C. Marco III of Harker Heights and Corey C. Marco of Anniston, Ala.; a daughter, Jennifer McMillian of Jacksonville, Ala.; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.