A celebration of life for Adel Goff, 88, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Goff died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Happy Valley, Oregon. She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York.
Mrs. Goff was preceded in death by her husband, James Goff; two daughters, Barbara Williams and Linda Caryl; her parents, Mathilda and Frederick Menken; two brothers, Alfred Menken and her twin, Frank Menken; and a sister, M. Gertrude McKinnon.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Goff, of Happy Valley, Oregon; and Terri Sieckmann, of Gladstone, Oregon; two grandsons, Ronald Williams, of Glen Burnie, Maryland; and James Williams, of Happy Valley, Oregon; and a sister, Edna Steiger of Holbrook, New York.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. today.
