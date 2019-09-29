Adolph Ortiz Sr.
Courtesy photo

A funeral Mass for Adolph Ortiz Sr., 84, of Killeen, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Mr. Ortiz died peacefully at his home Sept. 21, 2019, with loved ones by his side. He was born Feb. 11, 1935, to Adolph and Herminia (Zepeda) Ortiz, in Bennett. He was one of nine siblings.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.