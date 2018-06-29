Funeral services for Adrian Levi DeJesus, 14 months, of Harker Heights, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maranatha Baptist Church located at 4509 Trimmer Road in Killeen with Pastor Martin Holland officiating.
He died June 23, 2018.
Adrian was the only son of Raymond and Shelbey DeJesus and was born on April 6, 2017, in Round Rock.
He lived a happy life and loved playing in the water, key rings, animals, playing with the broom, being outside, walks with his daddy, cuddling his mom, his Monsters Inc. blanket, bouncy balls, spilling the dogs water, and his favorite Mr. Puppy pillow. He is loved and missed dearly by his family.
He is survived by his loving parents; his grandparents, Papi, Granny D, Nana, Grandpa; his great-grandparents; his uncles, Austin, Daniel, Javier, Pablo, Noah, Kaden; his aunts, Lacey, Gracey, Leah, Melisa, Ashleigh and Sarah; cousins, Jalea, Kalissa, Enrique, Liam, Sienna, Isabella, Jayden, Scarlett and Zaydn.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 9 to 10 a.m. His burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Killeen.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
