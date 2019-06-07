Funeral services for Al R. Young, 86, of Killeen will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Southside Church of Christ in Killeen. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
Mr. Young died June 4, 2019, at a hospital in Temple. He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Girard.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.