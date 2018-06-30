Graveside services for retired Master Sgt. Albert James McIntyre, 91, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. July 9 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio with military honors.
Mr. McIntyre died June 22, 2018, in Coppears Cove. He was born Nov. 6, 1926, in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of his arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.