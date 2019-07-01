Alexander Hollmon Sr.

Services for Alexander Nelson Hollmon Sr., 80, of Killeen, will be held at noon Wednesday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hollmon died June 21, 2019, in Harker Heights.
He was born Aug. 22, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 2 at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
