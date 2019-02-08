Graveside services for Alice Mae Saffor, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Saffor died Feb. 3, 2019.
She was born Oct. 26, 1933. She will be dearly missed by her family.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, at Killeen Memorial Park Chapel, Lake Road. Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
