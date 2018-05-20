Funeral services for retired Sgt. First Class Allan Tyrone Stanton, 62, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Community Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky.
Burial with full military honors will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky.
Mr. Stanton died May 12, 2018, in Killeen. He was born June 19, 1955, in Louisville, Ky.
Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
