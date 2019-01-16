Celebration of life services for Alton C. Benton, 64, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sardis Baptist Church in Dawson, Ga. Burial will be in Sardis Cemetery, Dawson, Ga. A birthday celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, in Dawson, Ga.
Mr. Benton was born Jan. 18, 1954, to Albert and Mae Thelma Benton, in Randolph County, Ga.
He graduated from Terrell County High School in 1972. He married Loucindy Crumbley on Jan. 17, 1978, and she preceded him in death.
He enlisted with the United States Army and received several commendations and medals, retiring with an honorable discharge after 24 years.
Mr. Benton united with Westside Baptist Church in Killeen, and served on the deacon board and male chorus. He received an associate degree from Central Texas College in 2002, and from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service in 2004. He worked as a pre-need counselor and funeral director for Branford/Dawson Funeral Home for 24 years. He was also a Mason and a Shriner.
Left to cherish his memories are sons, Brandon Benton of Dallas and Donovan Benton of Marietta, Ga; daughter, Dawne Kelly of Atlanta, Ga; his mother, Mae Thelma Benton of Dawson, Ga; brother, Harold Benton of Dawson, Ga; sisters, Margaret Moore of Atlanta, Ga and Carolyn Tolbert of Dawson, Ga.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home and Ward Funeral Home, Dawson, Georgia in charge of arrangements.
Online memorial book may be signed at: www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
