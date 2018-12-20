Services with full military honors for retired Staff Sgt. Alvin L. Howard, 76, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Pastor Russ Cochran officiating.
Mr. Howard died Dec. 19, 2018, in Temple.
He was born on April 30, 1942, in Tolleson, Ariz.
Mr. Howard entered the U.S. Army in 1962, serving in Vietnam. He retired in 1982 from Fort Hood, with 20 years of service. He married Georgia Rettenmaier in 1966. They resided in Copperas Cove since 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia; daughter, Tonya Jost and husband, Philip; son, David Howard and wife, Andrea; five grandchildren, Keith Jost, Beth Cleverley, Andrew Jost, Alexandria Howard and Samuel Howard.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
