A celebration of life for Amelia Rivera, 91, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Rivera died Nov. 27, 2018, in Harker Heights. She was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Puerto Rico.
The family will receive friends from noon to the time of service at the funeral home.
