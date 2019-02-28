Family will receive visitors for Anna Booker, 84, of Killeen, from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Booker died Feb. 24, 2019, in Temple after a short battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in San Salvator, (Niederbayern) Germany.
Mrs. Booker was a 51-year resident of Killeen and a homemaker. As an avid gardener, she enjoyed the outdoors. Mrs. Booker also enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, and taking care of family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Booker; daughters, Sharon Dees and husband Thomas of La Porte, Dorisa EB Weaver and husband Michael of El Paso; granddaughter Antoinett Hart and husband William of Aurora, Ill.; brothers Alois, Josef, Adolf, Franz, Karl Leberfing, all of Germany; and sister, Maria Wuhrer of Germany. Mrs. Booker also had many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria, and father, Franz Leberfing; and brothers Johann and Georg Leberfing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Centex Humane Society, Killeen, or any animal cause of your choosing, as she was a lover of all animals.
