A mass of Christian burial for Anna Marie Matl Paruzinski, 92, of Belton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. John Kim officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Paruzinski died peacefully, on May 30, 2018, while surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born in east Bell County on March 10, 1926, to Thomas and Johanna Vacek Matl.
Anna was a lifelong Bell County resident. She was the youngest of nine children to grow up on the family farm near Ratibor. It was here that she learned her core values of family, faith, and kindness that she carried with her throughout her life.
She learned the value of hard work, and immediately after graduating from Temple High School in 1944, she went to work for the Purchasing and Contracting Department at Camp Hood. She worked there for over 30 years, working her way up from clerk to contracting officer.
It was while working at Camp Hood that she caught the eye of a very persistent young war hero named John J. Paruzinski. They met while on a coffee break and even after he was warned away by Anna’s supervisor, he still managed to ask her out. Later they were married and began a life together raising a family.
Anna was a lifetime member and officer of her local Society of KJZT. Anna and John were founding members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen and Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. Anna was a member of the Women’s Ministry at Christ the King. She was firm in her faith and she lived for her God, her family and her country.
She had a beautiful spirit that was kind, giving and caring of others. She also had a wonderful sense of humor that she kept with her until the end. Throughout her life she maintained her love of Wildcat football. She was always quick to give any friends or family from Belton a hard time when the Wildcats defeated their rivals, the Tigers.
Anna was a one-of-a-kind wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared for her family. Life at times was hard and living through it with those closest to her is the true meaning of love. Anna will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 69 years, John J. Paruzinski; her parents, Thomas and Johanna Matl; sisters Jane Matl Gurecky, Lillian Matl Kostroun and Mary Matl; and brothers Frank Matl, Father Thomas Matl, Bob Matl, Jerry Matl and Johnnie Matl.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her sons, John J. Paruzinski Jr. and wife Charlotte, Jerry F. Paruzinski and wife Andrea; daughter Ann Marie Paruzinski; grandchildren John Harrison Paruzinski, Elizabeth Paruzinski, James Paruzinski and Joseph Paruzinski; and great-grandchildren Chasity Paruzinski and Harrison Paruzinski.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton, 503 N. Main. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7 p.m.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
