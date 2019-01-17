Funeral services for Annette Turner, 52, of Rosebud, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Manasseh Church of God in Christ in Rosebud. The burial will follow at Bluebonnet Cemetery in Rosebud.
Ms. Turner died Jan. 14, 2019, at a hospital in Temple.
She was born Sept. 14, 1966, to Willie and Minerva Mae Hicks Turner in Rosebud.
