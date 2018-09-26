Annie Barrett

Funeral services for Annie Florence Conner Barrett, 82, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Barrett died Sept. 23, 2018, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 1, 1936, in Ohatchee, Ala., to Arthur J. and Cora E. Conner.
Ms. Barrett attended Ohatchee High School and, shortly after graduation, married William Everett Barrett Jr. in Gulfport, Miss.
She worked as a seamstress and homemaker. For many years, she also provided day care to families in the Killeen area. She loved children. Ms. Barrett enjoyed music, square dancing, having coffee at the Hallmark Restaurant, and watching Alabama and Dallas Cowboy football games.
Ms. Barrett was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and William E. Barrett Jr.
Survivors include her children, William “Billy” Barrett and spouse Alberta, Beverly Shepherd and spouse Stephen, Donna Worthington and spouse Kelly, and Janet Tobin and spouse Butch; her brother Ernest Conner and spouse Carol; grandchildren, Dustin Barrett, Weston Barrett, Bailee Barrett, Misti Gonder, Clayton Shepherd, Sarah Worthington, Meagan Brittain, Landen Fisher, and 15 great-gandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas, 3429 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100 Austin, TX 78731 or Alzheimer’s Association Central Texas, 5508 Highway 290 West Service Road, Suite 206, Austin, TX 78731. Memorials can be made online to www.alz.org/texascaptial.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.