Funeral services for Annie Bell Taylor, 86, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Taylor died Oct. 18, 2018, in Killeen.
She was born Jan. 24, 1932, in Jones Prairie.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
