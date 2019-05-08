A Celebration of Life for Anthony Terence Collier, 52, of Killeen, will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at New Morning Star M.B. Church, 1103 Espy Drive, Clarksdale, Mississippi, with the Rev. Keith Powell officiating. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery.
Mr. Collier, originally from Clarksdale, died May 3, 2019. He was born Feb. 28, 1967, to Anthony and Mary Collier (Branch) in Clarksdale.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at Royal Funeral Home. A family hour will follow from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.