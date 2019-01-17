A memorial service for Antonio Baladad Rillera Jr., also known as Tony Jr., 65, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Mr. Rillera died Jan. 12, 2019, in Killeen. He was born Aug. 28, 1953, in Manila, Philippines to Sgt. 1st Class Antonio B. Rillera Sr. and Benita S. Rillera.
Mr. Rillera grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1972. He received a B.A. degree from the University of St. Thomas in Houston in 1978.
Mr. Rillera received a Master’s Degree in Counseling from American Technological University of Killeen in 1980.
He worked as an Emergency Room surgical nurse assistant at Scott & White in Temple and also served as a juvenile probation officer in the city of Port Arthur. Mr. Rillera later became a hotel manager for Marriott Medical Center Guesthouse in San Antonio.
He considered his two dogs, Buster and Bruiser, his children. Buster was a terrier and Bruiser was a Chihuahua.
Mr. Rillera is preceded in death by his fiancée, Gail; his parents, Antonio Rillera Sr. and Benita Rillera; and by his younger brother Ricky.
He is survived by his siblings: Maxine Rillera, Ben Rillera, Peter Rillera, Priscilla Mayo-Rillera, George Rillera, Ida Spencer-Rillera, and Caesar Rillera.
Tony was well loved by his numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Crawforrd-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
