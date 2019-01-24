A memorial service for Barbara Ann Schulte, 82, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church, 1203 Winkler Ave., Killeen.
Mrs. Schulte died peacefully on Dec. 24, 2018, at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple.
A native of Baltimore, Md., Mrs. Schulte resided in Texas since 2007.
Mrs. Schulte was the daughter of Emma and E. John Schmitz, founder of Schmitz Press, Inc. She was a 1954 graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame, and then worked as a comptroller for the Internal Revenue Service.
She married John Thomas Schulte on Nov. 16, 1962. They had two children, John Thomas and Laura Ann.
Mrs. Schulte lived in Killeen at The Veranda, where she enjoyed more than 10 years of wonderful friends and living near her daughter Laura and family. She was active in the social event planning for residents of The Veranda and loved interacting with her friends at those activities. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family more than anything else.
She attended Grace Bible Church in Killeen followed by Sunday lunches and weekly shopping trips with her family.
Mr. Schulte preceded her in death in 1966. The youngest of four children, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Bill Schmitz; and sister, Mary Jane (Schmitz) Lurz.
She is survived by her son, John Thomas Schulte, Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Jeff Spivey of Harker Heights; Schulte grandchildren Mariah and Matteo; Spivey grandchildren Zach (Mote), Nick, Jeffrey, Emma, and Jonathan; Spivey great-grandchildren Julia and Max Mote; and 20 nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.