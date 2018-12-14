A graveside service for Barbara E. Lehmkuhler, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 9 a.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. today at First Presbyterian Church in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Lehmkuhler died Dec. 8, 2018, at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1940.
Arrangements are under the care of Crawford-Bowers in Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.