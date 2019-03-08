A private family memorial for Barbara Hall, 82, of Nolanville, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hall died on March 5, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born on Nov. 18, 1936, in Loewenburg, Germany.
Mrs. Hall is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Hall of Nolanville; her son, Richard Fousnon of Lubbock; her daughters, Sabine Dammbeck of Mucich and Ruth Noel of Nolanville.
Arrangments are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
