Barbara Muncaster Short

A celebration of life for Barbara Micielo Muncaster Short, 85, of Garland, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9807 Church Road, in Dallas.
Mrs. Short died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
In the past, she worked as an assistant to the editor of the Killeen Daily Herald and then taught English at Killeen High School.
Later, she worked as a teacher for the Dallas schools, as well as a Dallas County junior college instructor. She is survived by her husband, retired Army Lt. Col. Audrey John Washington Short; children, Kathleen Banks (Ben Banks), John Short (Patsy Short), and Susanne Short; grandchildren Hunter, Brian and Katherine Banks, and Ryan and Erin Short, as well as her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Seasons Foundation or to Calvary Lutheran Church. For an extended obituary, please visit www.SparkmanRichardson.com.
