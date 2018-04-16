Barry Ray Dallman, 56, of Killeen passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at a hospital in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Heidi M. Dallman of 28 years; loving father of Addam, Aaron, and Holli Dallman.
Barry retired from the Army with 26 years of service. He proudly served his last assignment with the 89th MP Brigade of Fort Hood Texas. Following his diligent career serving the country in the armed forces, he served as a USPS mail carrier. Barry was a proud advocate for individuals with special needs. He enjoyed supporting and encouraging the athletes of the KISD Special Olympics team. Barry was thrilled to join other veterans in the Legion Riders with his favorite motorcycle. Much to the chagrin of his children, Barry frequently sang the tunes of old country music -sometimes in key and other times not. When not riding his motorcycle down the winding roads of the Hill Country, Barry enjoyed horseback riding with his daughter Holli. Barry lovingly supported his family through all their endeavors. He attended all of his son Aaron’s music performances, helped his eldest son Addam with his ROTC routine, and proudly attended all of Holli’s dance recitals and Special Olympic events. Barry’s heart always was and continues to be with his family.
A visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302 on Saturday, April 21st at 10 am, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. http://www.umdf.org
