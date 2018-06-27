Beatrice Joy Hinkle

Funeral services for Beatrice Joy (Cullum) Hinkle will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Hinkle died June 26, 2018, peacefully in her home in the presence of her four children.
She was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to George and Merle (Sibrel) Cullum.
Mrs. Hinkle was raised in Huntington, W.Va., where she graduated from East High School and worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant during World War II.
While still a teenager in Huntington, she met the love of her life, Billie R. Hinkle.
After Mr. Hinkle returned from World War II in November, they married Dec. 20 1945, for a long, loving life together.
Mrs. Hinkle’s passion in life was her family and traveling.
She was a loving mother and a very supportive military wife, moving home and children to different military bases in the U.S. and Germany.
She relocated the family several times between Huntington; Fort Knox, Ky.; Fort Hood; Mannheim, Germany; Camden, Ark.; and Augsburg, Germany.
In 1965, Mrs. Hinkle made her final move, settling in Killeen.
She retired as the accounting supervisor from the Fort Hood Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) after 20 years of service.
Mrs. Hinkle was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be remembered by those who knew her for her kindness, generosity and her love of animals.
Mrs. Hinkle was preceded in death by her forever love, Bill; her parents; brothers, George Richard and James Bruce Cullum; and son-in-law, Ron Powers.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa J. (Hinkle) Williams of Columbus, Ohio; son, Billie R. Hinkle Jr. of Harker Heights; son, Bruce R. Hinkle and his wife, Ann Curry of Pasadena, Texas; daughter, Shari M. (Hinkle) Leonard and her husband, Robert A. Leonard of LaPorte; sister, Phyllis J. Haye of Rutland, Ohio; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Crawford-Bowers Chapel, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center at 403 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, 76548.
