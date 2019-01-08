Ben Fajkus

Services for Ben “BJ” Fajkus, 89, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Fajkus died Dec. 25, 2018, peacefully at his home in Killeen.
He was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Praha, Fayette County, to Jim and Annie Vana Fajkus.
He married Alice Schimmel in Winkels, Germany, on Nov. 11, 1955, and the two were married for 60 years before her passing on March 31, 2016.
Mr. Fajkus served his country faithfully and honorably as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army from Oct. 7, 1952, until his retirement as an E-7 on Feb. 28, 1973, at Fort Hood. He attended the U.S. Armor School in Fort Knox, Ky., in 1956 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. During his 20 years of service in the U.S. Army, he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Bronze Star Medal.
After retirement, he was self-employed for several years, opening BJ’s Mobile Home Sales, BJ’s Mobile Home Repair and BJ’s Air Conditioning.
Mr. Fajkus lived his life to the fullest until the end. He never stopped doing the things he loved. He was still bowling on a bowling league until age 88, fishing at the Texas Gulf Coast, local lakes and rivers, and playing poker, moon and 42 dominoes until his body finally said it was too tired and could not do it anymore.
He was the strongest man and most amazing dad, grandpa and great-grandpa and loved his huge family very much.
Mr. Fajkus was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Schimmel Fajkus; parents, Jim and Annie Fajkus, two sisters, MaryAnn Luna and Sybil Tupa; three brothers, Edward Fajkus, Ivan Fajkus and Eugene Fajkus; and grandson, Thomas Justin Fajkus.
He is survived by his six children, Frank Fajkus of Killeen, Richard Fajkus and wife Debbie of Belton, Benny Fajkus and wife Pam of Belton, James Fajkus of Kempner, Debbie Morrison and husband Glenn of Killeen, and Wayne Fajkus and wife Elizabeth of Kempner; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people of Texas Home Health Hospice, Visiting Angels, oncologist Dr. Derrick Nguyen, Dr. Freddie Morales, and longtime primary care physician Dr. Pablo Leonardo for the wonderful care and compassion he received from them all over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church Killeen or a charity of your choice.
