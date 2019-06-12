Funeral services for Benny Blanchard, 89, of Gatesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Matt Richard officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at Restland Cemetery.
Mr. Blanchard died surrounded by his family on June 8, 2019.
He was born Oct. 19, 1929, in Leon Junction to the late John A. and Nora Duncan Blanchard.
He attended school in Leon Junction through 8th grade and then attended Gatesville schools, graduating from Gatesville High School in 1948.
He married Peggy Hamilton on June 3, 1950. He served in the Texas Army National Guard from 1956 to 1961 until his unit was mobilized for active duty in Fort Polk, La., during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
He was a civil service employee for the Department of the Army as a construction inspector, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a Deacon and member of Eastwood Baptist Church and Gatesville Masonic Lodge #197 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Blanchard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Blanchard; daughter, Kathy Reeves and husband, Clay; son, Keith Blanchard and wife, Carolyn; sister, Vickie Williams and husband, Dewey; three grandchildren, Jason Reeves, Dwain Blanchard and wife, Brandi, Kevin Blanchard and wife, Lindsey; six great-grandchildren, Makaila, Hailey, James, Cole, Hayes and Avery Blanchard.
Memorials may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 2518 Main Street, in Gatesville.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville, which is in charge of arrangements.
