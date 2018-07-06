A funeral Mass for Bernadette Robin Woodruff will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, where she was a longtime member.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Woodruff, 83, of Killeen, died July 1, 2018, in Temple after a long illness. She was born April 5, 1935, in Chambourg-sur-Indre, France to Raymond and Andree Robin.
She studied to be a nurse in England then worked at an American Army hospital in France, where she met her husband, Ray T. Woodruff.
They moved with his Army career to Fort Hood. A longtime resident of Killeen, she worked for Scott &White Hospital almost 40 years before retiring in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother and a sister.
Survivors include three daughters; Marlene (Sandeep) Modi of Monmouth Junction, N.J., Catherine (Hank) Landers of Borger, and Valerie (Edward) Repetski of Killeen; grandchildren; Michael (Collins) and Jennifer Landers, Anita and Ryan Modi, and Andrew Repetski; a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Landers; three sisters: Raymonde, Roberte and Marie-Therese; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
