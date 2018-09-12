A funeral Mass for Bernice Marie Winch, 75, of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Winch died Sept. 8, 2018, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 4, 1943, to Louis and Alice Weiler, in Ste. Genevieve, Mo., where she was born and raised.
She met her husband, John R. Winch, in 1968 and married him Nov. 15, 1969, in Ste. Genevieve. She gave birth to her one, and only, cherished daughter, Christy Turck, in July of 1970.
Mrs. Winch was a proud Army wife, and traveled the world with her husband and daughter to many military installations.
Once settled in Killeen, she proudly worked as a kitchen manager for Killeen Independent School District for over 11 years. Mrs. Winch then stopped working to pursue her proudest title: Nana.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Laverne Papin.
Survivors include her husband; daughter; son-in-law, Patrick Turck; precious grandchildren, Deanna, Ryan, John and Ashley Turck; brother and his wife, Joe and Therese Weiler; brother-in-law, Bob Papin; nieces; nephews; many beloved friends.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
