Private graveside services for Bettie Jane Fritz, 84, of Copperas Cove, will be today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Fritz died July 24, 2018. She was born May 2, 1934, in Marshall, Mo., to the late James Randall (JR) and Jessie Mildred (Hillebrand) Dickson.
Mrs. Fritz graduated from New Franklin High School (New Franklin, Mo.)
She attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo. and majored in voice.
On Feb. 12, 1953, she married her one love, George William (Billy) Fritz.
For the next 65 years, they were partners in all areas of life, truly caring for each other with love and respect.
Together, they raised three daughters and Mrs. Fritz carried the responsibility during her husband’s service deployments.
She was a talented woman of many interests.
Mrs. Fritz was an accomplished seamstress and produced everything from doll clothes to school outfits and formal gowns for officer club functions.
She had a wide variety of hobbies, including refinishing furniture, making hats and wood carving. Mrs. Fritz owned several looms, which allowed her to develop her art of hand-weaving colorful rugs.
She was always happiest “playing in the dirt,” whether in the yard, her greenhouse or at the nursery.
Following Army retirement, the couple owned and operated multiple rental properties and several Copperas Cove businesses.
The last of these businesses was Northside Enterprises, which included a repair shop and hardware store, as well as a plant shop and nursery, which fulfilled a dream for Mrs. Fritz.
She was a passionate lover of all plants and flowers; she had the ultimate “green thumb.”
In the mid-1990s, Mrs. Fritz established and maintained flower gardens in downtown Copperas Cove. She and her husband dedicated years to this effort, simply because she wanted the downtown area to be attractive.
In 1995, she was recognized with a plaque of appreciation from the city for this service.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Fritz was an example of what could be accomplished through hard work, patience, grace and perseverance.
Those who knew her felt that she was quiet and reserved, pretty but unassuming, a strong and resilient woman who had no desire to call attention to herself.
Mrs. Fritz was happy with her life and she considered her family fortunate for their many blessings. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Fritz is survived her beloved husband, retired Lt. Col. George W. Fritz; daughters, Christine (Thompson) Henry and husband, Dennis, Elizabeth Ann Alvear and husband, John, and Nancy Mullins and husband, Teddy; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann (Alvear) Kirkman and husband, Michael, Jonathan Alvear, Marsha Michelle (Mullins) Updyke and husband, Bear, Lauren Ashleigh (Mullins) Williams and husband, Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Reagan Kirkman, Taytom, Madyson and Briley Updyke; and one sister, Patricia (Dickson) Gruntorad and husband, Dennis, of Grass Valley, Calif. All left will cherish her memory.
Mrs. Fritz was also awaiting the arrival of a fifth great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Williams, due in August.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart of Texas Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association, or the planting a tree, shrub or flower.
The family feels efforts to make the world a prettier place would make Mrs. Fritz smile.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
