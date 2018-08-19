Memorial services for Betty Jean Simons, 67, of Kempner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville, with Minister Deral McWhorter officiating.
Mrs. Simons died Aug. 14, 2018, in Temple. She was born May 16, 1951, in Minnesota, to Alford and Martha Rode Salisbury.
Mrs. Simons graduated high school in Northfield, Minnesota, and attended the University of Minnesota. She was a federal employee for 27 years with the Internal Revenue Service, Immigration and Naturalization Service and most recently at the Veterans Administration in Temple.
She married Billy Joe Simons Sept. 22, 1990. Mrs. Simons was a member of Robertson Avenue Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. She enjoyed sitting on their back porch and watching wildlife, baking and traveling to Minnesota and their annual trip to Big Bend.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Joe Simons; brothers, Jody Salisbury, Bob Salisbury and Rich Salisbury; sister, JoAnn Fennell; and many nieces and nephews.
