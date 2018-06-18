A memorial service for Betty Scoggins, formerly of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Park First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Scoggins died June 13, 2018. She was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Eldorado, Ill. Mrs. Scoggins was the fourth daughter of Everett and Gertie Pulliam.
She met the love of her life, Frank Scoggins, while in high school, and she knew her future was set. After his World War II service, Frankd and Betty Scoggins were married and began their lives together in Paris, Texas, where he began a successful career in retail management.
Mrs. Scoggins also had a successful career as a wife, mother-of-two, and homemaker, like many women of her generation.
They enjoyed 20 years living in Killeen, where they raised their two children.
The couple have lived in Austin for the last 40 years.
Mrs. Scoggins brought the home-baked pies for which she was famous to gatherings of friends and family. There were other delicious baked treats, too numerous to list. All of these are treasured memories of Mrs. Scoggins’ love for those who knew her.
However, her wit, beautiful smile, and easy laughter will be her legacy to those who knew her.
Mrs. Scoggins also cherished her role as Nana to her three adoring granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Rod; and her granddaughter, Jordan.
Mrs. Scoggins is survived by daughter, Beth; son-in-law, Jim Mitchell; granddaughters, Lauren and Jacy; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Izzy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.
