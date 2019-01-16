Services for Beverly Harrison Norman, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of Christ in Youngsport. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
Mrs. Norman died Jan. 10, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 5 1940, in Dallas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Faye Harrison, and her son Capt. Michael Norman. She is survived by her husband, Conny, her son Mark, sister, Elaine Naleski and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beverly graduated from Killeen High School in 1958 and attended Business College at Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked as an accountant in multiple capacities for many years.
Beverly touched many lives with both her heart and spirit. She will truly be missed.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
