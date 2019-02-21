Funeral services for Beverly Joyce Robinson, 60, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple and officiated by Rev. Wanda Nichols.
Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Robinson died Feb. 6, 2019, in Killeen. She was born Sept. 29, 1958, in Belton.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
