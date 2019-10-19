A funeral Mass for Beverly June Plourd, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Venterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Ms. Plourd died Oct. 13, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her husband of 57 years, Norman, and her most-loved furry friends — Morphis, Neo, Happy, and Gertie.

