Funeral services for Billie M. Diamond, 88, of Nolanville, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Diamond died, July 27, 2018. She was born April 17, 1930, in Osceola.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
