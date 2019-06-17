A celebration of life for Billie R. Wheeler, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, at 211 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery in Florence.
Ms. Wheeler died June 14, 2019, in Harker Heights. She was born April 17, 1933, in Comanche County to Arner Anderson and Ada Beck Anderson.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laskey Wheeler; sons, Craig and Stanley Wheeler and Donald Parker; brothers, Truman and George Anderson; and sister, Patsy Ann Gillentine.
She is survived by daughters, Betty Nujtek and her husband, Elick, of Temple, Greta Wheeler of Copperas Cove, Lois Bland of Temple and Sandra Kilgor of Huntsville; a sister, Sylva Heinzke; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
