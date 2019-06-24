Funeral services for Billy B. Neal, 83, of Hamilton, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with Mike Neal officiating. Burial will be at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Neal died June 20, 2019, at his home. He was born July 30, 1935, in Hamilton to the late Mark and Ola Neal.
He was the middle child of nine children. Billy entered the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and fought in the Korean War. He returned to Killeen, where he met and married Doris A. Byrd. They have been together for 63 years.
Billy was a heavy equipment operator and worked for civil service at Fort Hood for 35 years before retiring to his hometown of Hamilton, where he enjoyed raising cattle. His hobbies included digging for arrowheads and artifacts with his best friend, Bob Daniel; and fishing and hunting in West Texas.
Billy was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who had a sparkle in his eye for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; you could not find a better friend.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Mike and his wife, Deloris, of Hamilton; his daughters, Kim Rackley and her husband, Bob, of Harker Heights, and Becky Neal, of Hamilton; four sisters, Wilma Johnson, of Waco; Nancy Schoryer, of Cleburne, Clota Cates, of Cache, Okla; and Ann Fogle, of Harker Heights; as well as nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tim Dewayne Neal; and four sisters, Loren Neal, Myrna Neal, Loyce Kuehnle and Janelle Byrd.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
