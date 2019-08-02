Funeral services for Billy Lee Hopson, 89, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Hopson died July 31, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Killeen to Clara A. & Fannie Mae Hopson.
