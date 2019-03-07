Funeral services for Billy Ray Carroll, 70, of Temple, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Carroll was a born Nov. 28, 1948, in Temple, the son of Ernest Ray and Joyce (Cosper) Carroll. He graduated from Temple High School and attended Temple College. He married Mary Helen Brewster April 5, 1968, in Dallas.
Mr. Carroll was owner/ operator of MAWB, Inc. He was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple and the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Ray Carroll.
Survivors include his wife Mary Helen (Brewster) Carroll of Temple; daughter and son-in-law Melisa and Chris Boyd of Corinth; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Andrea Carroll of Clifton; his mother, Joyce Carroll of Temple; two brothers, Ronald Carroll of Temple and Mark Carroll of Morgan’s Point Resort; two sisters, Teresa Carroll Schwartz of Temple and Cathy Carroll of Trophy Club; four grandchildren, Knox Boyd, Flynn Boyd, Burl Jordan and Jeramie Jordan; and three great-grandchildren Aubrey Jordan, Addison Jordan and Ethan Jordan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.