Billy Wade Hughs passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at his home in Llano, Texas on April 7, 2018. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully went into the arms of his Lord and Savior.
He was born in Clifton, Texas on December 24, 1943 to James Hughs and Annie Ruth Freedman Hughs. Bill grew up in Killeen, Texas along with his sister Jimmie Ruth Hughs White. Following his high school graduation he attended North Texas State in Denton. He received his degree in secondary education. He taught, coached and was a truant officer his entire career in Killeen ISD.
Throughout his life the impact he made on the multitude of students remains evident as they still search him out for guidance. He continually gave of himself to all those around him.
Bill was drafted into the army. He proudly served our country in Vietnam.
He met the love of his life Candy Scully in 2001. Their first date was a fishing trip to Lake Tawakoni. Their fishing and hunting adventures extended between Texas and Colorado throughout their happy lives together.
Bill is survived by his wife Candy Scully Hughs, his 2 daughters Tisha Weir, and Donna Grotefeld and husband Mark. He is also survived by his 3 sons Drew Oldham and wife Sarah , Sonny Oldham and wife Elida, and Rory Oldham and wife Samantha. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, extended family and many dear friends.
In addition he is survived by his long time 4-legged companion Muffin Hughs.
Visitation will be held on April 15, 2018 from 2:00-4:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 3501 East Elms Road, Killeen, Texas.
Memorial services will be held on April 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 1146 State Highway 195, Killeen, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or at PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, or call 877-832-6997.
Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas.
