Funeral services for Bobbie Nell Eads, 90, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen with Rev. James Eads officiating. Burial will be at Turnersville Community Cemetery in Turnersville.
Mrs. Eads died July 25, 2018, at a local nursing home. She was born Jan. 9, 1928, in rural Coryell County.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
