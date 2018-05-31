A graveside service for Bobby Jack “Mac” McFarland, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. McFarland died May 25, 2018. He was born Jan. 29, 1933, to Elmore Pascal and Edith Mae McFarland in Clairfield/Campbell, Tenn., where he was one of seven children.
Mr. McFarland attended and graduated from Jacksboro High School in Tennessee.
He married Anna Hettie (Nancy) Kulp and together they raised three children, Bobby Jack Jr., Barbara Jean and Susan Marie.
Mr. McFarland joined the Army in April 1952, in Lafollette, Tenn., and he served proudly in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
The family traveled to many places, including Alaska and Germany, but made Copperas Cove their home since 1962.
Mr. McFarland gave 20 years of service to his country, before he retired June 1, 1972, at Fort Hood as an E8 master sergeant.
In the duration of his 20 years of service, Mr. McFarland received numerous awards, including two Purple Heart Medals, a Bronze Star Medal, the Air Medal with Oak leaf Cluster with Valor, the Army Commendation Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters and a Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters.
Mr. McFarland was an active presence in his community and in other causes he felt passionate about. Among those things, he was a founding member and officer of the Copperas Cove Rotary Club, and a member of the Washington, D.C., Army Museum.
He also served as a councilman for Copperas Cove, was a Master Mason Scottish Rite and a Shriner-demitted.
Mr. McFarland was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Order of the Purple Heart, the National Rifle Association and the American Legion.
Mr. McFarland’s tenacious attitude and presence, along with his knack for storytelling, will be things that those who knew him will miss most about him.
Mr. McFarland is survived by his son, Bobby Jr. and wife Denise of Copperas Cove; daughter Barbara and husband Kenneth of Fort Worth; daughter Susan and husband, Dwayne, also of Copperas Cove; sisters, Anna Lou Wheeling, Norma McLeod and Arlene McFarland; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He leaves them behind to cherish his memory.
Mr. McFarland would have welcomed his 14th great-grandchild to the family in November.
The family sincerely thanks the Copperas Cove Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services and police department, the staff of the VA hospital, especially floor 2K, the staff of Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehab, as well as the staff of the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home for their dedication and service.
They would also like to thank Brother Elton Lawson and his family for their love and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Wildwood Baptist Church.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is incharge of arrangements.
