Funeral services for Bobby Lowery, 85, of Gatesville, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Live Oak Baptist Church in Gatesville with burial following at Restland Cemetery.
Mr. Lowery died Dec. 27, 2018, in Gatesville. He was born April 15, 1933, in Mound.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.