Services for Bobette Judy Reider, 83, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, followed by burial at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Reider died June 25, 2018, with her family by her side. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, to the late Everett and Helen (Wolfe) Colvin.
On March 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Edward R. Reider,
Mrs. Reider was the proud owner of Sunshine Kennels. She raised and groomed dogs for more than 20 years.
Mrs. Reider enjoyed traveling and visiting family in Ohio.
She and her husband were able to see most of Europe as he was stationed in Germany.
Mrs. Reider cherished the time spent with family and friends.
She loved her animals and leaves behind her precious dog, Shatzie, who stayed by her side until the end, and her cat B-B.
Mrs. Reider was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Robin Reider.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward Reider; sons, Ricky Reider and Kelly Reider; her brother, Norman Colvin of Liberty, Ohio; sister, Helene Schwab of Niles, Ohio; granddaughter, Shirley (Kevin) Bayus of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Timothy Bonner; great-grandchildren, Kevin Bayus and Emily Bayus; many nieces and nephews; extended family members and many friends.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice, especially her nurse Vanessa for her care and compassion during this time.
They would also like to thank all the neighbors and friends that have loved and supported them.
Family and friends are invited to join visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
