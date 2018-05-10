A memorial service for Bonifacio Mequi, 83, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. May 15, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
Mr. Mequi, known by many as Boni, died May 5, 2018, in Killeen.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; his sister, Wilhelmina Cabatan; his children, Jennie Nelson, Edmann Mequi, Heather Ferrell, Gary-Paul Kirkman, Elizabeth Galvan; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
